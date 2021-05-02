Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.16

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Loom Network has a market cap of $156.91 million and $8.72 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.12 or 0.00849109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.59 or 0.08965832 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.