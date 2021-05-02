Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00279905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.57 or 0.01111524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.39 or 0.00726996 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,992.41 or 0.99986350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

