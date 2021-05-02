Lotto (LOTTO) Trading Down 25.7% Over Last Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $225.65 million and $378,690.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.31 or 0.00475917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

