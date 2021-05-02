Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

