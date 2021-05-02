LTO Network Hits Market Cap of $174.79 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $174.79 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LTO Network has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00847091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00097012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.87 or 0.08687235 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,255 coins and its circulating supply is 282,629,580 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

