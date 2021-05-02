Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,730,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 24,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

LU opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rowe started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lufax by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 382,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

