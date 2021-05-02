Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Luminex during the first quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Luminex
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.
Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.