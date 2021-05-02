Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Luminex during the first quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.