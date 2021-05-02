Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $12.38 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

