Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,462,000 after acquiring an additional 283,012 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 337,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 766,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $51.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

