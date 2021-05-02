Lympo Tops 1-Day Volume of $738,475.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $39.38 million and $738,475.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00069331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.48 or 0.00853083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.96 or 0.08847673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

