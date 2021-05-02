LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

NYSE:LYB opened at $103.74 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

