Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.