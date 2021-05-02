Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

