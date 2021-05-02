Maecenas (ART) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $10,356.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.00852173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00096693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.02 or 0.09109057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars.

