Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0144

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $991,819.84 and approximately $14,274.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.00853619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.92 or 0.08680365 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.