MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

