Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.