MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $6.10 or 0.00010720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00282328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $638.65 or 0.01123032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747895 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.15 or 1.00000750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

