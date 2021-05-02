Mainframe (MFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.20 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.27 or 0.00848083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00096738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.98 or 0.08980550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048706 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

