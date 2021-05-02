Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.88 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Maker has a total market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $471.85 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be bought for $4,902.50 or 0.08620868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.85 or 0.00857865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00097383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

