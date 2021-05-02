Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 42.6% in April

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 679,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
MANU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $17.73 on Friday. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $766.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 823.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
