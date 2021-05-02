Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 42.6% in April

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 679,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

MANU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $17.73 on Friday. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $766.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 823.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

