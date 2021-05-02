Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

