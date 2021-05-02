MAP Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $776,115.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $776,115.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00281304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.70 or 0.01130509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00723915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,363.35 or 0.99919884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

