Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,554 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $251,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

