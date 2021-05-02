Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $1,176.42. 55,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,957. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,166.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,060.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,218.88.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock worth $4,414,775. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Markel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.