Marlin Trading 51.3% Higher Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $152.26 million and $31.70 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00280318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.42 or 0.01104723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.00727502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.94 or 1.00058809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

