MASQ Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $196,177.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.98 or 0.01119347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.24 or 0.00720632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.63 or 0.99902111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.