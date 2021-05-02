Massnet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.22 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Massnet has a market cap of $80.65 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Massnet has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00081253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.27 or 0.00848083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00096738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.98 or 0.08980550 BTC.

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,861,696 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

