MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $83,688.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $973,875.44 and approximately $83,688.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,131.12 or 1.00237213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $822.07 or 0.01417527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.18 or 0.00553827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.87 or 0.00358433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00220624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004460 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

