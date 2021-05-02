McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.36 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

