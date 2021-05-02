McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.03.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

