Mdex Reaches One Day Volume of $350.06 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00005720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $617.27 million and approximately $350.06 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00281304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.70 or 0.01130509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00723915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,363.35 or 0.99919884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

