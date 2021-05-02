Medicalchain Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $96,164.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00281079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.01124244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.75 or 0.00754609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,861.96 or 0.99845196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

