MedicCoin Price Up 190% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 144.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 190% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,194.29 and $21.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

