MediShares Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.12 or 0.00849109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.59 or 0.08965832 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

