MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,639.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $16,639.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 75.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00279686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.83 or 0.01112531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00730327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,891.88 or 1.00017573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.