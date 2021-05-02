megaBONK (MBONK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,041.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $11,041.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.00852305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00097060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.25 or 0.08643481 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

