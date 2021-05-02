Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in April

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 688,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 367.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLSPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MLSPF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

