Meme Price Reaches $1,490.54 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Meme has a total market cap of $41.74 million and $5.92 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $1,490.54 or 0.02560033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.31 or 0.00555290 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005924 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

