Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 19.5% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $15,568.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.46 or 0.00556046 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020993 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.66 or 0.02648260 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

