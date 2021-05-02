Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.0% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

