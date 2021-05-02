Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

