Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

