Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 3.6% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $344.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

