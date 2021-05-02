Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.5% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $179.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $183.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

