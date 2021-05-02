Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

