Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 815 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.