Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.85.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.