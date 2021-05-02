Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

