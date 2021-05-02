Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 345,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MFH opened at $5.99 on Friday. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

