Mercury (MER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $132,558.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $132,558.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

